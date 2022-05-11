Enraged mob burns two suspected mobile phone thieves in Lagos

Two young men found with 18 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen, were Wednesday burnt to death by an angry mob at Cele Bus stop area of Lagos State.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited the scene reports that the charred bodies of the suspects were found on Ogunlana Street, Ijesha, along Cele bus stop bridge at about 1.20 p.m.

Some persons, who claimed to be eyewitnesses, told NAN that the suspects were caught at early hours Wednesday with 18 different mobile phones suspected to have been stolen.

“The two guys, before their death, were interrogated and confessed that they were from the Ajegunle area.

“The victims were mobbed following accumulated anger from frequent thefts around the shops in the area in the last few weeks,” a source told NAN.

Reacting, the Lagos State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the story, said that the command condemned the act of jungle justice in the State.

He said that the people in the community would tell the police all that they knew about the incident.

“Jungle justice is a crime in our law.

“People should not take laws into their own hands. When you see a crime, report to the police.

“We are on the trail of those involved. The people in the community must tell us what they know concerning the incident,” Hundeyin said.