Bright Enobakhare, the former Wolves forward who almost moved to Birmingham City last January, has completed a move to Greece after his Molineux release.

Attacker Enobakhare, who left Wolves by mutual agreement last month, had been on the look-out for his next career move after struggling to force his way into Nuno Espirito Santo’s thoughts.

Having endured a unsuccessful loan spell at Wigan in the first half of this campaign, he was sent back to Molineux in the winter window and almost joined Blues in a beat-the-deadline deal.

Blues were on the look-out for additions in January after letting go of David Davis, Fran Villalba and Alvaro Gimenez, among others.

The move broke down, though, because of a failure to agree personal terms and Enobakhare stayed put.

Blues’ St Andrew’s tenants Coventry City enjoyed the fruits of Enobakhare’s abilities last season, having borrowed him for six months during which time he netted six League One goals.

Pep Clotet reveals how Birmingham City handled West Brom and delivers Bellingham verdict.

Now, the 22-year-old has taken the plunge and signed for AEK Athens ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

“It is a great move [the transfer to AEK] and I am happy to be here. To be honest, I searched the internet, like YouTube, for how the team plays and trains, and I think it will fit my gameplay,” Enobakhare told the club website.

“So I’m happy to be here. I don’t want to talk about myself so much, I think the stadium will ‘talk’ about me.”

—