Eno cautions citizens against indiscriminate waste disposal

Against the backdrop of the forecast on flood prone states in 2025 by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has cautioned citizens against the indiscriminate disposal of waste, emphasising the need to desilt as well as clear drains to forestall flooding

He frowned at the practice of indiscriminate refuse disposal and blockage of drainage channels.

Governor Eno encouraged residents to ensure regular clearing of drains within their vicinities to forestall floods and other ecological disasters.

Speaking Saturday at the Government House’s monthly prayer service in Uyo, the state capital, Eno recalled that NiMET had projected Akwa Ibom among states that would record the highest amount of rainfall in 2025, ranging from 250 to 290 days, with an attendant risk of flooding and spread of cholera.

He said the state government was committed to playing its part in averting the projected disaster, stressing that all hands must be on deck in doing so.

Also Read

He said: “Akwa Ibom has been mentioned as one of the states that will experience flooding this year.

“Therefore, we must prepare.

“Please, clean the drainage around you and organise community service for this.

“The government will embark on desilting of the drainages, but support the effort of the government to succeed.”

Eno directed the Ibom Community Watch, a security outfit in the state, to map out strategies to monitor and restrain people from indiscriminate dumping of refuse to prevent regular blockage of drainage channels.

He sympathised with those who had already been affected by some natural disasters, assuring that the government would send relief materials to them.

In his homily, themed: “God of Great Wonders,” Peter Omiunu of Flourishing Harvest International Church urged the congregation to trust God.

Post Views: 23