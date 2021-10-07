Enjoy the Best of Hollywood Blockbusters and much more with the new Movie Add on feature on DStv

Movie lovers are in for a special treat with the new DStv add- on feature. Customers can now enjoy one month variety of Hollywood blockbusters available on DStv Premium Movie Channels; M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2 and M-Net Movies 3. DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga customers now have the option to add movies monthly.

MultiChoice continues in its efforts to enhance the viewing experience of its DStv customers through value-adding products and amazing content across several local and international channels. The latest addition being DStv Movies Add-On, a functionality that allows select customers the option to “Add Movies” to their existing DStv subscription using the MyDStv App or on the DStv website.

DStv Movies Add-On will now be available to DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga customers, making more thrilling movies available to more DStv customers at a fraction of the price.

“Movie lovers across our packages can now enjoy the best in straight from the cinema blockbuster movies, with the new DStv Movies Add-On feature. This will provide our customers on the lower packages the opportunity to enjoy premium movie channels without the cost of the full package,” said Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria.