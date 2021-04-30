After this week of work, school and other time-consuming activities, you need to treat yourself, your family and friends with ‘something light’ this long weekend.

To kick start your list of things to do, we listed some of the best programmes to watch on GOtv that will attract people from different age groups.

Believe of us when we say enjoyment dey for GOtv’s side.

From Telenovelas, music, football, international and local movies, shows and series, docuseries to news, they’ve got it all.

So, offload whatever is on your mind and relax with quality TV entertainment just like us because at the end of the day, we can’t come and kill ourselves.

Here’s what’s hot on GOtv this long weekend:

Continue to follow the intriguing story of Uzoma and his wife Bisola as they face obstacles which threatens the foundation of their happy life.

Catch Elenini S1 weeknights at 6pm on AM Yoruba (GOtv channel 2).

A love story webbed in ethnic religious conflict! Catch Mustapha S1 weeknights at 6:30pm on ROK 2 (channel 17) to see how the story unfolds.

Follow the journey of Teresa Mendoza and the sacrifices she must make not only to survive, but to make it to the top of the drug world.

Where will she draw the line when her moral code and her destiny are at odds? Catch this telenovela, Queen Of South S2 weeknights at 9pm on Telemundo (GOtv channel 14).

Don’t miss House No. 322, the only show that brings you banging house music! Catch it weekdays at 8am and 8:05pm on MTV Base (GOtv channel 72).

A carefree woman who is terminally ill gets visited by God who grants her 3 wishes.

Catch this RomDram, A Little Bit Of Heaven on Saturday, 1st May at 2pm on M-Net Movies 4 (GOtv channel 3).

Corper Emeka returns home from NYSC with an unwanted bride.

He comes across an opportunity to use her to fleece a rich man.

Find out what happens next in this local content, Bereaved Love on May 1 at 6:30pm on ROK 2 (GOtv channel 17).

Football fans get to see key matches this weekend such as Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United on May 2 at 7:15pm on SS Football (GOtv channel 31).

Spurs will need to claim all three points against already-relegated Sheffield United. Milan’s home clash against Benevento on May 1 at 7:45pm on SS Select 1 (GOtv channel 33) with Rafael Leao insisting that the Rossoneri must secure a top-four finish.

Also witness Real Madrid welcome Osasuna to Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on May 1 at 8pm on SS LaLiga (GOtv channel 32). For more fixtures, visit SuperSport.

Kalindi’s friends come to meet her when they learned she married her boyfriend and they all go on a trip to Thailand where they rediscover themselves.

Catch this RomCom, Veere Di Wedding on Sunday, 2nd May at 2pm on ZeeWorld (GOtv channel 25).

Join the judges as they take on the task of judging groups from Ghana, Zimbabwe, Kenya, South Africa and the newly added region, Nigeria, in Old Mutual Amazing Voices Season 2 on Sundays at 4pm on Africa Magic Family (GOtv channel 2).

Don’t forget to also tune in on these singing talent competitions; The Voice Nigeria on Saturdays at 8pm and Nigeria Idol Season 6 on Sundays at 7pm.

Both on AM Family (DStv channel 2).

