Enjoy exciting German, Dutch, English football on ESPN this week 

The new European football season commenced on ESPN last weekend with the English Football League and Scottish Premiership live action. It promises to be nonstop live action this August.

ESPN football action continues the evening of Friday 11 August with round 1 of the German DFB Pokal, as Eintracht Braunschweig hosts Shalke 04 live on ESPN (GOtv ch 67) at 7;45pm

Saturday, August 12th will feature explosive football action from the English Football League and Dutch Eredivisie. Coventry City will take on Middlesbrough at 12;30 pm. PSV will start their league season at home to FC Utrecht, at 3:30pm, while Ajax will also host Heracles at 7pm. All the action will be live on ESPN (GOtv ch 67).

Dutch champions, Feyenoord will complete the ESPN weekend football treat on Sunday when they start the defence of their title at home to Fortuna Sittard, live on ESPN (GOtv ch 67) at 1:30pm.

Every weekday afternoon from Monday 7 to Thursday 12 August brings ‘SportsCenter US’ (16:30 on ESPN), which takes a closer look at all the news, controversy, and gossip in the top American sports of the day, as well as ‘NHL On The Fly’ at 4;10pm on ESPN ( GOtv ch 67), which provides comprehensive coverage of the National Hockey League action slicing up the ice rinks.

Enjoy all the ESPN football action and much more on GOtv Max, Supa, and Supa+. Stay connected to enjoy all the action of the new European football on GOtv Supa+. Download the MyGOtv app or dial *288# to subscribe, renew or upgrade your subscription.