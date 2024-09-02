Enioluwa’s night of star power, thrills at premiere of ‘All Of Us’

The highly awaited debut of the series: “All Of Us,” by social media sensation-turned-filmmaker, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, penned by Emmanuel ‘Mannie’ Oiseomaye, and directed by Orire Nwan, premiered on the evening of August 30, 2023.

The glamorous premiere of “All Of Us” gathered the elite of the Nigerian entertainment industry for an unforgettable night of star power and thrills.

Hosted at the opulent Filmhouse cinema in Lekki, Lagos State, the premiere was a triumph, drawing a vibrant mix of media heavy weights, social media influences, enthusiastic fans and notable figures from the industry, including the talented Kate Henshaw and Chioma Chukwuka, both of whom are set to take on significant roles in the upcoming series.

Henshaw, celebrated for her captivating performances, was as radiant as ever, interacting warmly with fans and fellow actors.

The red carpet dazzled with celebrities showcasing their finest ensembles.

Iyabo Ojo, the proud mother of Priscilla Ojo, radiated in one of her daughter’s exclusive designs, highlighting the young fashionista’s burgeoning talent.

Priscilla herself was a vision of grace, posing alongside fellow star, Eniola, in a breathtaking display of style.

“All Of Us” boasts an impressive lineup, featuring seasoned actors like Henshaw, who starred with Chioma Chukwuka in the series, alongside rising stars such as Yemi Alade, who is making her acting debut in this series.

The inclusion of these beloved personalities from Nigerian entertainment amplified excitement for the show, which aims to address genuine issues faced by Nigerian youth in a relatable and engaging manner.

This series marks Enioluwa’s first foray into production, and he has certainly surpassed expectations.

Primarily known as a social media influencer, Enioluwa has made a successful transition into filmmaking with a project that highlights his keen eye for detail, storytelling prowess, and ability to assemble a diverse and talented cast.

The premiere received overwhelmingly accolades from the audience, with many commending the high production values, engaging storyline, and strong performances from the cast.

The series’ mix of humour, drama, and suspense resonated with viewers, positioning it as a promising addition to the Nigerian television scene.

