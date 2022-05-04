Eniola Badmus is president of beefers – Laide Bakare 

Actress Laide Bakare and Eniola Badmus, had a brush on Instagram on Tuesday, May 3, after Bakare shared photos of her new cars.

Laide had shared the photos and indicated that she got the two cars in black and white colours so they match her newly commissioned house.

She wrote,

”There comes a time in every girl’s life, when she decided to pamper herself extravagantly to compensate for years of hard work and labour, Having saved for years to acquire more luxurious houses and vehicles, it is save for me to say that persistence is the basic key to glorious success.

“Little by little then here I’m today just few weeks after my New House opening.

“I give you All the praise ya Allah.

NB: Pls Note, This is Not A show off, But to further encourage ladies out there that it’s achievable, you can be successful on your own without depending on anybody in life.

“Huge congratulations To Me Alh Shakirat Olaide BAKARE.

“EVERYTHING NA DOUBLE DOUBLE , I deliberately choose these two colours, to match my New House painting.”

Eniola saw the post and left a comment that didn’t go down well with Laide.

Eniola wrote,

”Pele ooo Iya LarinLordu”

Laide in her response described Eniola as the president of beefers.

”@eniola_badmus yes oooo Na me Be that O president Awon Beeffers.

“Na you speak their mind.

“This is purely God’s doing and it’s the Beginning of unending Allah mercy On Me, shebi una dey Beeef ni? NA SUCCESS UPON SUCCESS BE UNA ANSWER. Me no get Time for Hatters Abeg.”