Enhancing Food Security: Gov. Eno’s worthy interventions, by Michael Effiong 

Today, the biggest threat to the survival of mankind is food security.

Indeed, the phenomenon has taken a global dimension and is not confined to the borders of any nation.

Growing hunger has been fuelled by a toxic mix of climate change, insecurity and a global economic crisis that has exacerbated poverty and inequality, affecting the ability of many families and communities to cope. In Nigeria, at least in the last few months, there is no topic that has been more discussed than that of the rising cost of food stuff and the hunger in the land.

As US President John F. Kennedy once said: “The war against hunger is truly mankind’s war of liberation.” This is a war that must be fought with vigour and won.”

On his visit to Niger State on March 12, 2024, President Bola Tinubu called on states to support the Federal Government’s effort in the area of agriculture and food security. Interestingly, long before this call by Mr. President, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, had already taken action.

How? Well, you can call him the modern day Nostradamus and will not be wrong. It was not that he was clairvoyant, but we can adduce it to his power of vision because agriculture was one of his focus areas even before his overwhelming victory at the polls on March 18, 2023. The then candidate Umo Eno had developed an economic blueprint for his campaign, dubbed: ARISE Agenda.” A of the A-R-I-S-E stands for Agricultural Revolution.

Having had this as part of his economic blueprint, it is no wonder that the Eno administration had already hit the ground running and has been laying out plans, programmes and projects that are worthy of emulation in a bid to stem the tide of the current national crisis.

Perhaps what can be described as the most impactful and innovative intervention in the area of food sufficiency and sustainability in the country at the moment was signed into law on March 14, 2023 as the Akwa Ibom State Bulk Purchase Agency, which aims at ensuring that staple foods are available, accessible and affordable to the most vulnerable in the state. Everyone knows that implementing this kind of programme can be herculean, but the government set up a committee with a well-laid out plan to ensure this works efficiently.

This programme, like others the Governor has initiated, would be devoid of any political coloration. Already, the government has met with traders and market associations. Foodstuff agents will be selected and trained. They would all sign an agreement with government and would be the ones to operate branded shops and redemption centres that will be located in selected markets and points across the 31 local government areas.

The Agency would use a voucher system akin to the Food Stamps now known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the United States. The Akwa Ibom equivalent, when deployed, will operate in a similar fashion because it would be strictly for vulnerable indigenes who will exchange the monthly vouchers for staple food items.

The beneficiaries would get direct subsidies as they would pay well-discounted prices to the agents for the value of the food item on each voucher. The accredited agents would later present these vouchers to the government for reconciliation and reimbursement.

Furthermore, the Governor’s 368 Personal Assistants in the wards are to help implement the programme at the grassroots, while names of all agents and beneficiaries (drawn from the state social register, which had recently been updated) would be published. It is expected that from this arrangement and involvement of many stakeholders, the Agency’s mandate would be delivered within a short period of time.

Knowing full well that the Agency’s work is a short term measure, Governor Eno is also thinking long term and has started preaching the “Back-To-Farm” message. His goal is to inspire Akwa Ibomites from all walks of life to see the benefits of farming. In his words: “Please everybody, no matter how small your land is, even if it is just behind or beside your house, sow something. We must return to the farm.”

Let us cast our minds back to what used to be the norm back in the day. Our parents and grandparents used to have little farms around the house where green vegetables, tomatoes, pepper, okra, maize, yams, cassava, etc were grown. Some even reared chickens and goats too. Many may see this as a call to subsistence farming in today’s technologically-advanced world, but in truth, if we are able to grow a few of what we eat, it will not only reduce the hunger in the land in a matter of months, but it will free up funds for people to use for other things.

This initiative by the Governor for rural and urban dwellers to go back to the farm is already being practiced by other countries to boost their food supply. It is called urban farming. Countries such as Argentina, Australia, Canada and China are way ahead and have incorporated this into their urban planning and city regeneration projects.

A good example of the success of this initiative is the city of Rosario in Argentina. Rosario’s Urban Agriculture Programme (Programa de Agricultura Urbana, or PAU) started small, but now grows nearly 2,500 tons of food each year. What started as a means of feeding the population in the wake of an economy in tatters is now a cornerstone of the city’s food sustainability initiative. This shows that the Governor’s call is a much needed step in the right direction.

Also, the government has commenced Phase II of the AK Cares Programme. Beneficiaries across the 31 LGAs would get farm implements, seedlings, poultry birds or fish juveniles and adequate training.

The Ministry of Agriculture is also being galvanised to distribute improved seedlings and support agriculture cooperatives to help increase their productivity. And the Ibom FADAMA Microfinance Bank has been restructured in line with the present realities. That is not all, the Governor, who takes the welfare of the citizens seriously, also signed the Akwa Ibom State Agricultural Loans Law (Amendment) Bill, a private member bill sponsored by Hon. Mfon Idung. The law has increased the amount to be granted as loans to individual farmers, corporate entities and cooperative societies and would enable them to expand their operations, embrace modern farming techniques, boost productivity and ultimately, drive economic transformation.

It is worth mentioning also that Governor Eno’s people-centred intervention strategy also includes a rejuvenation of the rural communities through construction of rural roads and provision of key amenities. This idea is well captured in R (Rural Development) of the ARISE Agenda. The nexus between rural development and agriculture are as inseparable as a set of conjoined twins!

This school of thought concerning the importance of rural development as a way of boosting agriculture is also held by a former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and now President, African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwunmi Adeshina. He expressed these sentiments most succinctly while delivering his acceptance speech on his conferment with the Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership in Lagos recently.

According to him: “Nigeria must completely transform its rural economies to ensure food security for all. A better Africa must start with the transformation of rural economies. That is because some 70 percent of the population live there. Rural poverty is extremely high. At the heart of transforming rural economies is agriculture, the main source of livelihoods.

“As a young student who attended high school in the village, I witnessed the high correlation of agricultural performance with education. It was common then to hear the phrase Agbe lo ba’ (farmers are kings) uttered with great pride. The transformation of rural economies must therefore be structural, systemic, strategic and comprehensive. Doing so, means agriculture must be turned into a wealth creating sector. Sound public policies transform the lives of people.”

No one can dispute the need for sound policies as enunciated by Dr. Adeshina and this is reason as an ardent advocate of agribusiness and with Sustainable Development Goal 2 in mind, the Governor’s earliest move in the agricultural sector on assumption of office was to sign an MOU with Songhai Farms for the development of Ibom Model Farms.

This long-term partnership is aimed at driving a technologically-driven agricultural revolution that will boost food production, tourism, youth development, knowledge transfer and job creation.

While construction has already begun at the first farm located in Nsit Ubium LGA (others will spring up when LGAs make land available), the Governor has shown his seriousness for this project by sponsoring some youths on training programmes in preparation for the Farm’s take off.

With all hands already on deck and machinery put in motion to operationalise the multi-layered approach initiated by the Governor Eno-led administration, the indigenes of Akwa Ibom State are soon going to heave a sigh of relief. Not only would the issue of high cost of foodstuff be history but food sufficiency would become the new normal in the state.

. Effiong, a journalist, is the Senior Special Assistant (Lagos) to Governor Umo Eno.