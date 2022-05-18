Engr. Gbenga Adebayo to review ‘Sagacity of a digital revolution’

The Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, would be reviewing the latest book in the industry, entitled: “Sagacity of a digital revolution,” authored by award-winning journalist, Remmy Nweke.

He would share his thoughts as the reviewer at the book public presentation and formal launch on June 9, 2022.

It is slated to hold at the prestigious Welcome Centre Hotels, International Airport Road, Lagos as a sideline event of the 2022 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum on Internet Governance for Development with the theme: “5G: Enthroning Internet Governance for Digital Economy.”

A press statement endorsed by the author and Group Executive Editor, ITREALMS Media group noted that the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, would give the keynote at NDSF 2022 on the theme.

Nweke gave some highlight on the his latest book, which is a collage of well-researched analytics on several subjects but not limited to diversification of Nigeria’s economy, managing oil spill without tears, 10 years after OBJ circular on local content, malady of inconclusive elections in Nigeria and role of ICTs, curtailing child malnutrition in Nigeria to name but a few.

In the words of the Prof. Charles Uwadia, who wrote the foreword: “This book is particularly suited and recommended for policy makers, infrastructure planners, Chief Executive Officers and government officials in Ministries, Departments, Agencies of Local, State and Federal Government of Nigeria; other nations that share similar political and socio-economic environments with Nigeria will also find lessons to learn from the book.”

Nweke, who doubles as the Lead Consulting Strategist, DigitalSENSE Africa and Group Executive Editor, ITREALMS Media group, said the “Sagacity Of A Digital Revolution” is his third book since 2012.

Other books by Nweke are: “A Decade of ICT Reportage (2012),” the award-winning series launched at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs under the chairmanship of the former Executive Vice Chairman and Chairman of Open Media, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe; as well as: “The Roles of Nigeria in Peace Keeping in West Africa (2018).”

Nweke noted that the choice of the ALTON Chairman as the reviewer of his latest book: “Sagacity Of A Digital Revolution,” is to bring to bear the dynamics of digital era as Engr. Adebayo is the author of: “Telecom in Nigeria, A Role In The Call,: a book on telecommunications development in Nigeria (2006).

Adebayo, he recalled, is the chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Communication Network Support Services Limited Group of Companies, whose operations cuts across telecommunication network maintenance, Call and Contact Centre Service, Media, Broadcasting, Agriculture, Hotels and Hospitality Services, Medical and Hospital Services.

He is the President and Founder of Royal FM 95.1Mhz, the first private FM Radio Station in Ilorin, Kwara State, North Central Nigeria.

And is the chairman of African Broadband Limited, owners of Royal FM, Royal Television Service and Royal Times of Nigeria Newspapers.

Equally, Adebayo presides over ALTON, an industry association for all telecommunications operators in Nigeria, with membership across all the major telecommunications licensees in Nigeria, particularly those providing voice and data telephony as well as those providing ancillary and other related value added services.

He is the Chairman and Founder of Savannah Hotels and Resort Centre, Ilorin; owner and chief farmer of Chesterfield Farms Limited; and doubles as the Chancellor of Premier Vocational Training Institute Nigeria, a foremost vocational training centre for middle level manpower development across trades in Nigeria.

Adebayo is proudly the founder of Heilung Kreuz Hospital, a top class medical and health care hospital in Lagos, South West, Nigeria; Founding Partner of Acoometi Premier Services (UK) Limited, a consultancy and advisory services company registered in England and Wales.

A former General Manager of VGC Communications Limited, Nigeria, a Private Telephone Operator and provider of digital fibre optic supported land line services, data communications and broadband internet services.