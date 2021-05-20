Results and standings in the English Premier League after the remaining Match Day 37 fixtures on Wednesday:

Tuesday, May 18: Manchester United 1 Fulham 1 Southampton 0 Leeds United 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 3 Manchester City 2 Chelsea 2 Leicester City 1 Wednesday, May 19: Everton 1 Wolverhampton 0 Newcastle United 1 Sheffield United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Aston Villa 2 Crystal Palace 1 Arsenal 3 Burnley 0 Liverpool 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 West Ham United 3

Team P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 37 26 5 6 78 32 83 2 Manchester United 37 20 11 6 71 43 71 3 Chelsea 37 19 10 8 57 34 67 4 Liverpool 37 19 9 9 66 42 66 5 Leicester City 37 20 6 11 66 46 66 6 West Ham United 37 18 8 11 59 47 62 7 Tottenham Hotspur 37 17 8 12 64 43 59 8 Everton 37 17 8 12 47 43 59 9 Arsenal 37 17 7 13 53 39 58 10 Leeds United 37 17 5 15 59 53 56 11 Aston Villa 37 15 7 15 53 45 52 12 Wolverhampton 37 12 9 16 35 50 45 13 Crystal Palace 37 12 8 17 41 64 44 14 Southampton 37 12 7 18 47 65 43 15 Newcastle United 37 11 9 17 44 62 42 16 Brighton & Hove Albion 37 9 14 14 40 44 41 17 Burnley 37 10 9 18 33 54 39 18 Fulham 37 5 13 19 27 51 28 19 West Bromwich Albion 37 5 11 21 34 73 26 20 Sheffield United 37 6 2 29 19 63 20

dpa/NAN.