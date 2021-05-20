Results and standings in the English Premier League after the remaining Match Day 37 fixtures on Wednesday:
Tuesday, May 18:
Manchester United
1
Fulham
1
Southampton
0
Leeds United
2
Brighton & Hove Albion
3
Manchester City
2
Chelsea
2
Leicester City
1
Wednesday, May 19:
Everton
1
Wolverhampton
0
Newcastle United
1
Sheffield United
0
Tottenham Hotspur
1
Aston Villa
2
Crystal Palace
1
Arsenal
3
Burnley
0
Liverpool
3
West Bromwich Albion
1
West Ham United
3
Team
P
W
D
L
F
A
Pts
1
Manchester City
37
26
5
6
78
32
83
2
Manchester United
37
20
11
6
71
43
71
3
Chelsea
37
19
10
8
57
34
67
4
Liverpool
37
19
9
9
66
42
66
5
Leicester City
37
20
6
11
66
46
66
6
West Ham United
37
18
8
11
59
47
62
7
Tottenham Hotspur
37
17
8
12
64
43
59
8
Everton
37
17
8
12
47
43
59
9
Arsenal
37
17
7
13
53
39
58
10
Leeds United
37
17
5
15
59
53
56
11
Aston Villa
37
15
7
15
53
45
52
12
Wolverhampton
37
12
9
16
35
50
45
13
Crystal Palace
37
12
8
17
41
64
44
14
Southampton
37
12
7
18
47
65
43
15
Newcastle United
37
11
9
17
44
62
42
16
Brighton & Hove Albion
37
9
14
14
40
44
41
17
Burnley
37
10
9
18
33
54
39
18
Fulham
37
5
13
19
27
51
28
19
West Bromwich Albion
37
5
11
21
34
73
26
20
Sheffield United
37
6
2
29
19
63
20
dpa/NAN.
