English Premier League clubs voted on Wednesday to allow replays of incidents reviewed by Video Assistant Referees to be shown on big screens in stadiums.

“If the VAR believes there is a definitive video-clip which helps explain an overturned decision to fans, it will be broadcast on giant screens,” the Premier League said in a statement on Wednesday.

VAR, which allows incidents to be reviewed with the help of video replays, was used at last year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia and this season’s UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

It will be implemented in the Premier League in England from next season.

The Premier League confirmed it was also looking at ways for supporters to view the clips on handheld devices via an app.

For clubs that do not have giant screens in their stadium, VAR communications will be made through a combination of announcements and messages on scoreboards.

The Premier League has also created graphics that will be displayed on giant screens to explain any VAR-related delay to a match, and any overturned decision.

VAR has already been in use in other top European leagues such as Germany’s Bundesliga and Spain’s La Liga but replays have never been shown to the supporters inside the stadium.

This has left the supporters in the dark while referees take a closer look.

Reuters/NAN.