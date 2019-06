Champions Manchester City will kick off their 2019-20 English Premier League season with an away trip to West Ham United, while Liverpool will get the ball rolling with a Friday evening home clash against promoted Norwich City.

The fixtures, released on Thursday by the English Football Association, also included a meaty first-weekend clash between Manchester United and Chelsea, who finished third last season.

Tottenham Hotspur, who completed the top-four last season, will be at home to Aston Villa, who returned to the top flight via the playoffs after a three-season absence.

Arsenal travel to Newcastle United, while Sheffield United, the other promoted club, will start at Bournemouth.

Leicester City host Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley face Southampton, Crystal Palace host Everton and FA Cup runners-up Watford are at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The season begins on Friday, August 9.

The upcoming top flight season will be the first to include a brief mid-season break. A set of fixtures will be spread over a two-week period in February, meaning all clubs get a week off.

It will also feature the Video Assistant Referee system for the first time.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who completed an unprecedented domestic treble last season, have a relatively comfortable start to the new campaign, although they do face Tottenham, who knocked them out of last season’s Champions League in the quarter-finals, at home on the second weekend.

They then travel to Bournemouth, host Brighton, visit Norwich and then take on Watford at the Etihad.

EPL runners-up and European champions Liverpool’s first six games feature a home match against Arsenal and an away trip to Chelsea.

The first game between last season’s title rivals takes place at Anfield on November 9.

Tottenham and Arsenal fans will not have long to wait for the season’s first North London derby, with the sides meeting at the Emirates on August1.

Other notable dates include Liverpool’s trip to Manchester United on October 19 and the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium on December 7.

The season will end on May 17, when City will host Norwich and Liverpool will play away at Newcastle, just as Tottenham go to Crystal Palace and Chelsea host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

City are the bookmakers’ favourites to retain the title, followed by Liverpool, Tottenham, and Chelsea.

Sheffield United, who have returned to the EPL for the first time since 2007, are favourites for the drop.