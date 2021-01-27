A former player for Bradford City has been jailed for having sex with an underage girl.

Tyrell Robinson, from South Ockendon in Essex, also took a photograph of his friend in bed with two other underage girls and shared it with him.

In August 2018, Korie Berman, from Thurrock in Essex, and Robinson met three 14-year-old girls at his flat.

In court, it was revealed that 23-year-old Robinson knew the girls’ ages and had discussed this with his friend, who was aged 22.

He had sent a message to one of the girls which said: “I think you are stunning, but your age is a killer.”

Both of the men admitted to sexual activity with a child.

Robinson was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Berman was sentenced to six years.

Berman had admitted to police that he had sex with the girls.

He also had sex with them two other times at the footballer’s flat while he was away.

The player met the victims at an event he had been warned not to attend by the management of Bradford City.

Players at the team had also been given safeguarding training, which warned them not to give their contact details to people aged under 18.

Robinson was suspended by Bradford City days after the attack in August 2018 and was later dropped from the club.

Judge Richard Mansell QC called the teenage girls “immature, typical 14-year-olds who were sexually inexperienced, naive and vulnerable to grooming and sexual exploitation by adult men”.

Both Tyrell Robinson and his friend Korie Berman will be on the sex offenders register for life.