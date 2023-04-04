England women switch to blue shorts after ‘period’ concerns

England women’s national football team will swap their white shorts for blue, the country’s Football Association said on Monday.

This was after players voiced concerns about playing in white on their period.

While the FA did not provide a reason for the switch in its media release, England forward Beth Mead had provided it last year.

She had said the team had spoken to official kit manufacturer Nike about a potential change because white shorts were “not practical when it’s the time of the month”.

European champions England will wear blue shorts for both their home and away kits for this month’s friendlies against Brazil and Australia.

They will also do so at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

Women’s teams at Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion have since switched to navy and burgundy shorts, respectively.

The Ireland women’s rugby team also announced a change to navy blue shorts last month.

The issue of women athletes wearing white clothing was also brought up at last year’s Wimbledon tennis championships.

That was when female players spoke about the anxiety of being forced to wear white on their period.

The grass court Grand Slam will make an exception to its strict all-white dress code and allow female players to wear dark coloured undershorts from this year’s tournament.

Reuters/NAN.