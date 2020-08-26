England manager Gareth Southgate has dropped Manchester United defender Harry Maguire from his UEFA Nations League squad, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

The decision comes after Maguire was handed a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days by a Greek court on Tuesday.

The sentence came after he was found guilty of multiple charges, following a brawl on the island of Mykonos last week.

England face Iceland on September 5 in Reykjavik before taking on Denmark in Copenhagen on September 8.

Reuters/NAN.