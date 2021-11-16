England qualify for 2022 World Cup with 10-0 win

England booked their spot at the 2022 World Cup after putting 10 unanswered goals past San Marino in Monday’s final Group I battle.

Gareth Southgate shuffled the pack considerably – handing first starts to Arsenal duo Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe – and the youthful Three Lions were in a merciless mood.

Harry Kane notched up four goals to go level with third-placed Gary Lineker in the all-time England goalscoring charts, while Harry Maguire and Filippo Fabbri’s own goal saw the Three Lions take a 6-0 lead into the break.

Smith Rowe and Tyrone Mings proceeded to score their first goals for the senior side in the second 45, with further strikes from Bukayo Saka and Tammy Abraham completing the double-figure rout.

England’s thrashing of the microstate marked the first time that they had scored 10 goals in a game since May 1964, as well as the first time that they hit double figures in a competitive game.

The Three Lions have assured themselves of an automatic route into next year’s tournament, while Scotland will settle for a playoff place despite beating group leaders Denmark 2-0.