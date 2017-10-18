England FA apologises to women internationals Aluko and Spence

The Football Association in England has made a public apology to England women’s football internationals, Eniola Aluko and Drew Spence, for discriminatory comments made to them by former manager, Mark Sampson.

The apology came in a statement on Wednesday just as a parliamentary inquiry was beginning in London.

Senior FA officials are facing questions over the investigations into Sampson’s alleged racism and bullying of Aluko.

But the statement also said an investigation had concluded that Sampson, who was sacked by the FA in September for “inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour” in a previous job, was not racist.

The 35-year-old Sampson denies the allegations and was cleared of discrimination by two inquiries.

“On behalf of The Football Association, I will like to sincerely apologise to Aluko and Spence,” the FA’s chief executive, Martin Glenn, said in the statement.

He revealed in the statement the findings of independent barrister; Katharine Newton’s reopened investigation into the claims.

Glenn said Newton had found, after hearing new evidence, that Aluko and Spence had both been subjected to discriminatory remarks made by Sampson.

He said: “This is not acceptable.

“In her final report Newton concluded that on two separate occasions Sampson made ill-judged attempts at humour, which as a matter of law were discriminatory on grounds of race within the meaning of the Equality Act 2010.

“Newton did however conclude that Sampson was not racist.”

Aluko had claimed that Sampson had told her to be careful her Nigerian relatives did not bring the Ebola virus with them when they came to watch a game at Wembley.

Spence, a mixed-race player, alleged that after being called up to the England team in 2015 she was asked by Sampson how many times she had been arrested.

The statement also said Newton had also concluded “there was no evidence to support allegations that Aluko was subjected to ‘a course of bullying and discriminatory conduct’ by Sampson”.

Aluko, an experienced international who has been capped 102 times for England, has not played since making her claims last year.

The 30-year-old said she had suffered “victimisation” for speaking out about discrimination in the England team set-up.

She received around £80,000 from the FA, which said the settlement was to avoid the threat of an employment tribunal disrupting the England women’s team’s preparations for this year’s European Championships.

The FA had asked Newton to look at the issues again after complaints that key witnesses had not been interviewed.

The statement stated: “Our ambition has always been to find the truth and take swift and appropriate action if needed.

“It was our decision to have the original, second and final investigation to ensure that due diligence was taken.

“It is regrettable that Eniola did not participate in the first external investigation as this would have enabled Newton to conduct and complete her investigation sooner.”