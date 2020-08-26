England manager Gareth Southgate picked defender Harry Maguire in his UEFA Nations League squad on Tuesday.

The invitation to national team camp was in spite of the Manchester United captain’s detention by police over a brawl on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Maguire pleaded not guilty and was released from police custody after his arrest last week.

The 27-year-old was however being represented by his lawyers in court at a hearing on Tuesday.

Also, England captain Harry Kane is available for the UEFA Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark in September in spite of being quarantined following a trip to the Bahamas.

Manchester United duo Dean Henderson and Mason Greenwood, Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden and Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips will make their international debuts.

Southgate’s England side have not played since November 2019 due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which also forced Euro 2020 to be pushed back a year.

England face Iceland on September 5 in Reykjavik before taking on Denmark in Copenhagen on September 8.

The Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Mason Greenwood, Danny Ings, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling.

Reuters/NAN.