Engineer turned Nollywood actress reflects on career at 32

An Engineer turned Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has expressed gratitude to God as she turned 32, throwing back on the peak of her career, journey, and achievements.

She took to her social media platforms to give gratitude, reflect on her career, adding she was an engineer before going into filmmaking.

Idemudia further pondered on what profession she might take on in her 40’s since she was an engineer in her 20s, then later become a filmmaker in her 30s.

She wrote: “In my 20s, I was an engineer, in my 30s, I am a Filmmaker, hmmmm!

“What will I be in my 40s?

“What does the future hold?”

The mother of one expressed joy for her new age, while acknowledging the uncertainties of the future.

Also Read

The filmmaker gave a special shout-out to an event company for making her feel special on her big day with their world-class ambiance, rich menu, and hospitality.

Idemudia is a Nigerian actress, social media influencer, and filmmaker.

She is best-known for her role as Akugbe in the ROK original series: “Blood of Enogie,” where she won the award for best Actress in a TV series at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Award.

The actress earlier revealed how she started her journey into the world of entertainment, as well as what actually led to her crashed marriage.

She had further debunked rumour of getting married again after her divorce.

Idemudia cleared the air about her marriage to her Caucasian partner, where she shared the actual details behind the viral pictures of her and her Caucasian partner.

Post Views: 9