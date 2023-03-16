Engineer in court for allegedly obtaining N45.6m on false pretence

A 40-year-old man, Prosper Ifeatu, was on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N45.6 million from some people on false pretence.

The defendant, an engineer who resides at Festac, Lagos, is tried for conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed between July 2021 and January 2022 at Festac town, Lagos.

Akeem said that the defendant was arraigned alongside his company, Pro-Chucks Global Ltd.

He said that the defendant and his company obtained N30.24 million from Ferdinand Ogonna-Lewis, on false pretence that he was going to build a duplex for him in Ibeju-Lekki.

The prosecutor said that the defendant obtained N12 million from Ebere Udeze on false pretence that he was going to renovate his house for him.

Akeem said that the defendant also obtained N1million from Elizabeth Mark-Panu on false pretence that he was going to secure a two-bedroom flat for her.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also obtained N600,000 from Clement Pereira on false pretence that he was going to secure a room self-contain for him.

Akeem said that the defendant obtained N500,000 from Blessing Adogbeji on false pretence that he was going to secure a room self-contain for her.

He also said that the defendant obtained N700,000 from Yakubu Ingida on false pretence that he was going to secure a two-bedroom apartment for him.

Akeem added that the defendant obtained N550,000 from Charity Solomon on false pretence that he was going to secure a room and a parlour for her.

The prosecutor said that the total money obtained was N45.6 million, while all efforts by the complainants to collect their money back failed.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, granted the defendant bail of N3 million with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until April 19 for mention.