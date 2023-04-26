Engineer docked for alleged trespass on aerodrome

A 26-year-old software engineer, Olayemi Abdulbaki was docked in a Zuba Magistrates’ Court for alleged trespass on aerodrome at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The police charged the defendant who lives in Bassa village, Abuja, with criminal trespass on aerodrome, attempt to commit an offence, resistance to arrest and mischief.

The prosecution counsel, James Idachaba told the court that the defendant criminally trespassed into the Abuja International Airport with intent to commit an offence on April 17.

Idachaba said that the defendant was intercepted by the Aviation Security in front of the International Terminal building while loitering around and following every passenger he saw.

He added that the defendant was taken to the aviation security office for interrogation and in an attempt to escape, he pulled the ceiling with wiring valued at N1.2 million.

The offence, he said contravenes the provisions of sections 342, 473, 95, 172 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Abdulaziz Ismail admitted the defendant to N1.5 million bail, with two sureties, one who must be a civil servant from Grade level 10 and the other must have a recognised workplace or business.

Ismail also ordered that the sureties must produce means of identification and adjourned the matter until May 17 for hearing.