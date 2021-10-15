Engineer arraigned for pouring bleach in neighbour’s eye

A 35-year-old engineer, Tolu Akinsola, was on Friday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly pouring bleach in her neighbour’s eye.

The police charged Akinsola, who resides at No. 16, Olorunisola Street, Mushin, Lagos with assault and breach of the peace.

She pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Rukayat Ogundeji, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 4.

Ogundeji alleged that the defendant poured ‘Hypo’ bleach in Mr Samson Fatoyinbo’s eyes following a minor misunderstanding.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 171 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 171 prescribes a three-year jail term for assault while Section 168(2) stipulates three months’ imprisonment for breach of the peace.

Magistrate A. J. Odueke admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that both sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and have evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government.

Odueke adjourned the case until December 12 for mention.