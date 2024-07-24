Engage agitators to avert strike, group urges FG

The Tinubu-led Federal Government has been urged to engage in a constructive dialogue with the restive youths and other groups agitating to go on a national protest to shelve the idea for the sake of the common people in the country.

Rising from its monthly executive meeting, a non governmental group, Christian Conscience, made the call at lkeja yesterday.

According to the group, allowing protest at this period when our economy is undergoing massive restructuring will be counter productive.

The position of the group was contained in a release jointly signed by its National President, Dr. Yetunde Akinluyi, and General Secretary, Rev. Kolawole Verrals, that was made available to the media on Wednesday.

“We are living witnesses to how the present Government is weighing and working on various efforts and interventions at stabilizing the economy.

“We urge Nigerians to give the Government more time for its various interventions and other efforts to yield positive results for the betterment of all and sundry” the Group advised.

“We are aware of the hardship being experienced by all Nigerians but patience and endurance needs to be applied by all the Group urges Nigerians.

“However, what is the motive and gain of a protest at a time like this? Any activities to embark upon, those concerned should have the outcome in mind. There should not be room for wrong people to hijack a protest.

“The fatherly approach and wisdom the President applied while negotiating the issue of minimum wage with the Labour groups a few weeks back should also be applied to bring the agitators to avert the looming protest,” the group added.

Speaking on the issue of the lingering impasse between the petroleum regulators with Dangote group, They advised that it should also be handled with care and mutual understanding.

“Government has always encouraged indigenous companies.

“We commend the intervention of the Minister of State for Petroleum, .Hon. Heineken Lokpobiri in resolving the issue.

“Regulatory bodies must strike a balance between policies, initiatives and socio-economic factors. Whereas Government is about and for the people.

“The Government must protect investors both from within and outside the country so that their investments are solidified and substantiated,” the group advised.

