The Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority has commenced the restrictions on tricycles operations on some major roads in Kaduna.

The Corps Marshal, KASTLEA, Major Garba Rimi (retd.), told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Kaduna, that the ban came into effect on Sept. 8.

He said any tricycle operator found plying Kawo-Ali Akilu-Ahmadu Bello-Command Junction highway would be apprehended.

“The ban is from today September 8, so whoever is found on this road, we have given directive to our marshals to arrest and impose appropriate punishment on such tricycle operator,” Rimi said.

He also said that the marshals would arrest any operator moving with unpainted tricycle and would be made to pay N5,000 as fine.

On the issue of colour coding, Rimi said the tricycles had been coded according to the routes of operation, to enhance security of residents.

The KASTLEA Corps Marshal urged motorists to always adhere to traffic laws and regulations to make the roads safe for everyone.

A tricycle operator, Ibrahim Yahaya who spoke to NAN, said the ban would seriously affect their business and appealed to the state government to reconsider the ban.

“Though the ban will help to checkmate insecurity, it is seriously affecting our daily income,” Yahaya said.

Another operator, Aliyu Usman, appealed to the government to also “look at the ban with human face”.

“Since the government had asked us to paint and register our tricycles, those who complied should be allowed to ply any road,” he said.

According to him, the absence of tricycles on the affected route will cause a lot of hardship to passengers.