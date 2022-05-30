Enforcement of Okada ban: No cause for alarm – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has urged Lagos residents not to panic on the alleged plan by commercial motorcycle riders to disrupt activities in the state on June 1 over the ban on their operation.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Sunday in Lagos.

He said that the attention of the Command had been drawn to the panic message trending on the Social Media that motorcycle riders were planning to interrupt activities in the state.

Hundeyin said: “The attention of the Command has been drawn to a panic-laced message making the rounds on social media purporting that motorcycle riders have concluded plans to disrupt social and commercial activities in the state from June 1, 2022.

“The plan is in protest of the ban on the use of motorcycles within six LGAs in state.”

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi, assured all Lagosians that all necessary human, material and operational resources had been deployed across the state to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

He added: “A carefully drafted security architecture, resulting from a detailed crime-mapping of the state has been emplaced across the length and breadth of the state.

“In addition, all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and tactical commanders have been placed on red alert towards any eventuality.

“CP Alabi enjoined all residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation before, during and after the touted date for the purported civil disturbance.

“He assured that all officers and men of the Command are fully on top of the situation.”