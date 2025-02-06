Enforcement of ban on single use plastics to commence soon  -Lagos

The Lagos State Government on Thursday hosted members of the Food and Beverages Recyclers Alliance FBRA on a courtesy call, discussing modalities for the commencement of the enforcement of ban on single use plastics, insisting that the full enforcement will commence very soon.

Speaking during the meeting held at the conference room of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, the Commissioner, Tokunbo Wahab said the state is very strategic and intentional about the Single Use Plastic (SUP) ban.

According to him, the meeting also discussed other issues involving both parties meeting such as the extended producer responsibilities and what FBRA is doing behind the scene to work with the government.

“We commended them for their efforts and we agreed on some other things to solidify the relationship,” he said.

He said sometime in January 2014, the State Government commenced the enforcement of the ban of styrofoam with the commitment to add Single Use Plastics after 12 months.

He said the stakeholders’ engagement would be a monthly affair for now would immediately be constituted with massive advocacy and public sensitization before enforcement saying that all decisions during the stakeholders engagement would help to stimulate positive results once the enforcement commences.

“We are now in February, we are involving the critical stake holders and what we have agreed is to continue with serious engagement and advocacy with the association before the commencement of full enforcement.”

“We all understand that there is no way we are going to enforce that ban that it won’t affect the FBRA members one way or the other as business owners, as manufacturers and suppliers. So part of this our gathering was about the enforcement and I believe before the end of this month there will be another engagement in order to work on the modalities that will lead us into full enforcement,” he said.

He said unlike styrofoam, SUP is more complicated and the government does not want to make a mistake as they are trying to do what they think is right for a sustainable environment but thankfully, the FBRA members agree 100 percent with the government, stressing that the government is glad they spoke with one voice that they need this ban more than even the government.

“So, that means there is unity of purpose on how we should put the ban to work. Both sides would continue to discuss in order to extensively work beyond the enforcement. We need to put the extended producer responsibilities and the funds into consideration as well as how it will be managed. Who are those that will be involved from the end of the government, who are those that will be involved from the end of the FBRA so that they work hand in hand for proper modalities and a road map,” he said.

He emphasized that the Government is not banning pure water but only banning the usage of Single Use Plastics of less than 40 micron.

According to him, “We say to all Lagosians that the government is not banning pure water. We shall buy the sachets back and we are working round the buyback. I’m also glad that lots of interventions for recycling and reusing of this products (Pure Water Sachets)are in the works, we are planning on signing of a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with LAFARGE by next week on a particular use from their own factory. These are directives we want to push and measures we are putting in place.

Wahab reiterated that the government is banning SUP this year and working on the modalities to implement it with FBRA, saying thankfully the most big supermarkets and retail outlets are already implementing it by selling plastic bags at a price to their customers as a means to discourage them from disposing it but rather keep and clean when next they go shopping.

“I want to make a plea with Lagosians, let us continue to support the government with respect to ban of styrofoam and as we move to the next phase which is the ban on the usage of single use plastics. Lagosians should see it in context of an issue we are trying to address and they should support the government in respect to it . We are also going to be considerate with how we will implement it so that we can clean the system of this waste and move towards the reusing and recycling of the product and save our land fields from things that do not have to go there.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of FBRA, Ziad Maclouf said the banning of usage on SUPs is a welcome development and long overdue, adding that the association is set to introduce new system where they can produce alternatives that will be good for the economy and for the environment

He said the association is in total support of the state government initiative and is encouraging its customers to now make use of use of thick plastic bags, saying the association is also looking at other ways to enlighten them on how to separate their wastes and make money from it.

