The Elites Network for Sustainable Development, a Kwara State-based Civil Society Organization reputed for its #FollowKwaraMoney activities, has again questioned the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria on the 2018 Constituency Projects facilitated by Federal Lawmakers from Kwara State in the 8th National Assembly.

It will be recalled that the body had earlier written SMEDAN on April 8, 2019 on the projects, after which it replied on May 6, 2019 informing ENetSuD that the projects were under execution and that the information requested will be provided as soon as the projects were completed.

In the new letter written by its Coordinator, Dr. Alagbonsi Abdullateef, and submitted to the Director-General of SMEDAN on January 18, 2021, ENetSuD expressed sadness that all the requested information are yet to be provided after more than one year.

ENetSuD, therefore, urged the DG of SMEDAN to provide the requested information within seven days of the receipt of the latest letter.

The projects on which ENetSuD is questioning SMEDAN include:

Supply of Sewing Machines and Grinding Machines in Ilorin East and Ilorin South, Kwara State;

Training of Youths and Women on Skill Development and Self Help Projects in Ilorin East and Ilorin South, Kwara State;

Vocational Training and Supply of Equipment for Trainees in Ilorin East and Ilorin South, Kwara State;

Film Grant to Youths in Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency, Kwara State; and

Supply of Motorcycles (Hero Brand), Baruten LGA, Kwara State.

