Enenche, Oyedepo, Nathaniel Bassey others billed to minister at Adeboye’s 83rd birthday

In celebration of the 83rd birthday of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, the organisers have reeled out activities to light up Lagos.

Briefing journalists, Assistant General Overseer of RCCG, Johnson Odesola, disclosed that the programme would take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

He said, “The programme will unfold in the morning, afternoon and evening sessions with a host of anointed ministers, gospel music ministers including Pastor E. A. Adeboye, Pastor Paul Enenche, Pastor Johnson Odesola, and Pastor J.T. Kalejaiye. Apostle Michael Orokpo, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Mercy Chinwo, Prinx Emmanuel among others.

“The event aims to foster social and spiritual transformation through a series of impactful activities designed to touch lives, win souls, engender spiritual awakening, and advance the Kingdom of God.”

Odesola added that the event would feature various interventions addressing critical societal challenges including “Raising awareness and advocating against the dangers of substance abuse and cultism.

“Secondary School Intervention Programs—Educating the younger generation on purpose, leadership, career development, and values.

“Outreach to Correctional Centres, Free Digital Skills Empowerment, free Medical outreach and free SMEs empowerment providing support for small and medium-sized enterprises to promote entrepreneurship and economic growth.”

