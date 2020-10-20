Some youths in Rivers on Tuesday embarked on a peaceful #EndSARS protest during which they called on their colleagues to allow government to implement their demands.

Tekena Iyalla, one of the protesters and communication expert, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Port Harcourt on the sidelines of the protest that the group is committed to the ongoing #EndSARS protest and #End Police Brutality campaigns.

According to Iyalla, the group’s campaign provides an opportunity to let the people know that President Muhammadu Buhari is in support of the youths’ quest to end police brutality.

He urged the youths to give the president ample opportunity to implement the demands of the #EndSARS protest.

“We should not take laws, as Nigerians and youths, into our hands and start destroying people’s private businesses and government properties.

“We should appreciate that the president and the Inspector General of Police have already agreed on the demands of #EndSARS protest.

“Therefore, we are appealing to Nigerian youths to remain peaceful and give the Federal Government time to act for the nation to remain strong,” he said.

Mary Peipeiyaye, another youth, urged government to implement the demands of the protesters.

Peipeiyaye said that the protest was peaceful because the youths were desirous of good governance.

She added that most of the youths that came out were graduates and would not allow themselves to be manipulated by desperate politicians to cause mayhem.

Tony Nwala, a self employed youth, said it is time for the youths to leave the streets and allow government implement their demands.

Nwala said that reforms could only occur with dialogue as violent protest would create a situation that could be difficult to manage.

He commended the youths for their unity and sense of purpose in driving their demands.

NAN reports that the youths carried placards with inscriptions such as “Reformation can only occur with Dialogue”, ” EndBadGovernance” and “EndPoliceBrutality”.

The youths also called on Gov. Nyesom Wike to set up a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the activities of the disbanded state task force on street trading.

They said this would create an opportunity for victims to get justice.