The Yoruba Appraisal Forum on Monday urged the Federal Government to ensure inclusion of all ethnic youth groups in its planned #EndSARS protest engagement programmes.

The YAF National Coordinator, Adesina Animashaun, in a statement in Lagos, said that only an all-inclusive engagement could help government plan for all groups in the country.

Animashaun also suggested that projects, programmes and policies of the Federal Government should be well transmitted to all Nigerians.

He lauded the council for coming up with the initiative, aimed at eliminating ill-feelings of alleged marginalisation by groups.

The coordinator suggested that government must ensure that prior to the meeting, all well-meaning and influential youth groups across the nation are duly involved.

“These representatives will be the ones to further engage their groups on government’s policies and projects executed.

“Groups who hitherto do not believe in achievements of the present administration because of propaganda, will have the opportunity to see things for themselves, understand better and also help in suggestions on what is most suitable for their people,” Animashaun said.

He said there was the need for government to ensure that the meeting was not hijacked by state politicians who might in turn send their stooges and cronies.

“The Federal Government should send in representatives to the states and traditional rulers that will enable them get the right persons to the dialogue.

“That way, the engagement will be more productive and will go a long way in putting most agitations to rest,” Animashaun added.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the National Economic Council at its emergency meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on October 26, reached a decision to set up a committee that would engage the youths.

The committee is also expected to engage representatives of civil society organisations, religious and traditional leaders on the fallout of the recent #EndSARS protests.

Members of the committee would engage the stakeholders on employment, social safety net programmes, and national unity among other key issues of concern.