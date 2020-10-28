The Kogi State Police Command on Wednesday paraded 56 suspects arrested in connection with the recent looting of some warehouses and offices during the #EndSARS protests.

The Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Ede Ayuba, said the suspects, including a 50-year-old woman, participated in the looting of the state Agricultural Development Project and essential drugs warehouse belonging to the state government.

He also said some of the suspects participated in the looting of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture office in Lokoja.

According to him, some looted items recovered from the suspects were water pumping machines, agro-chemicals, cartons of surgical gloves and a kit containing spanners and screw drivers.

Also recovered were different types/models of motorcycles, tricycles, two sacks containing forcefully-dismembered air conditioners, computers and electronic gadgets.

He also listed other items recovered as medical equipment, six spraying cans, two ceiling fans and a Peugeot 407 saloon car, with registration number LAGOS: APP 897 AZ.

Ayuba said the car contained different types of assorted drugs and medical equipment suspected to have been stolen from the essential drugs warehouse.

He said all the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations were concluded.

The Commissioner said the police, in conjunction with other security agencies, had started trailing the hoodlums who launched gun attacks on residents of Lokoja on October 25.

Ayuba did not, however, give the number residents killed or injured during the attacks.

He said police and other security agencies had embarked on joint patrol of Lokoja to checkmate the activities of hoodlums and restore peace for normal business activities to fully resume.