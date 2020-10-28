Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has announced N20 million compensation each to families of soldiers and policemen allegedly killed by members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples Organization of Biafra (IPOB) in Oyigbo during the #EndSARS protest.

Wike made the declaration on Wednesday during a condolence visit to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, and families of the slain policemen at the Rivers State Police Command.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, the governor also promised to rebuild all burnt police stations in Oyigbo and vowed to ensure that the IPOB ceases to exist in the state.

Wike was accompanied by Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, the Commissioner for Information, Paulinus Nsirim, and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor.

The governor described the gruesome murder of the policemen and soldiers as unacceptable and unfortunate.

He said that the state government will support the Police to make sure that all IPOB members who masterminded the killing of the policemen and soldiers, as well as the wanton destruction of Police stations in Oyigbo are apprehended.

“IPOB masterminded the killing of our gallant officers of the Nigerian Police and Army. We want to state clearly that Rivers State Government will support you to make sure that any of the perpetrators of this hideous crime does not go free.

“Enough is enough. You cannot continue to kill our policemen that have not done anything, who have not committed any crime,” Wike said in the statement.

According to the governor, the killing of policemen is one crime that the state government will never condone.

Responding to the gesture, the Commissioner of Police said the governor has demonstrated that he is a compassionate father of the state by his decision to commiserate with the Command and the deceased families.

He explained that the Police and the Army have taken over all IPOB strongholds in Oyigbo and will ensure that the group cease to exist anywhere within the state.