A group of gender rights activists, Feminist Coalition, has said the says it is expanding its campaign against police brutality to include a call to restore the dignity of homosexuals, transgender and other non-conformist groups in Nigeria.

The group, operating under the aegis of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer, said this in a Twitter message on Sunday.



It tweeted: “Our communal fight to #EndSARS is inclusive of the LGBGTQ+ community who are also harassed, assaulted and killed by police.

“They deserve the same justice we seek & even more so, as they are also a target of the law. You can’t be what you fight against!”