The Police Service Commission has said it will not force policemen to return to duty.

This was revealed by the spokesman of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement on Sunday.

The policemen had stayed off the road following the #EndSARS protest in which 22 policemen were killed, with over 200 police stations and formations vandalised and burnt.

Ani said in the statement: “The Commission will continue to do its best to ensure the police are motivated to do its job.”

“The Commission being the employers of the police is pained that Police men were killed and stations set ablaze throughout the country.

“It will be very insensitive at this point for anyone to say that the Commission will dismiss any police man who didn’t return to work.

“The Commission is even at present mourning the deaths of its gallant officers who were killed in the crisis.”