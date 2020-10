#EndSARS protesters have held a candlelight procession in honour of all victims of police brutality.

The candlelight was held in different parts of the country, where the #EndSARS protesters have been staging their protests.

In Lagos, #EndSARS protesters converged at the Lekki Toll Gate for a candlelight procession in honour of all victims of police brutality.

Meanwhile, the candlelight session is holding on various protests grounds across the country.