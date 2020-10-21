Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed has reiterated the United Nation’s call for maximum restraint in security forces’ response to the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

Mohammed made the position of the UN known via Twitter on Tuesday night.

She tweeted: “The UN and I are following the protests in Nigeria calling for an end to human rights violations.

“I join the UN Secretary-General in stressing the importance of respect for peaceful protests and freedom of assembly, and call on the security forces to exercise maximum restraint.”

The message was in response to a tweet by Afrobeat musician, Burna Boy, urging the UN to intervene shortly after security agents allegedly opened fire on protesters in Lagos.

Burna Boy tweeted: “UN, Amina Mohammed, UN Watch, the situation in Lagos is now out of control!!!

“You guys need to intervene even though I know there’s a protocol. This is SERIOUS!!”

Tuesday’s incident occurred five days after UN Secretary-General António Guterres advised security agencies not to use brute force against peaceful protesters.

Addressing newsmen through his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, in New York, Guterres said he was keenly following the #EndSARS protests.

Stressing the importance of respect for peaceful protests and freedom of assembly, he urged the “security forces to exercise maximum restraint in the policing of the demonstrations.”