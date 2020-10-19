Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has charged youths in the State not to allow any policeman extort money from them anymore.

The Governor gave the charge while addressing #EndSARS protesters who blocked the Government House gate on Monday.

Umahi, who assured the protesters of his solidarity towards ensuring that no one molests them during and after their protest, maintained that they have the constitutional rights to do so.

While commending them for having achieved a lot for the country through their peaceful protest, he assured them that he would immediately work with the Commissioner of Police and the Military cantonment Commander to ensure the immediate dismantling of all roadblocks across the State.

Umahi said: “One is that I want to assure you that as far as I remain the Governor of this State, nobody is going to molest you.

“You are fighting for your rights.

“You are fighting for our children.

“You are fighting for your future.

“So, what you are doing is constitutional.

“All your demands have been addressed.

“One of the things I am going to be taking on with the police and the Army Commander is to disband all roadblocks in Ebonyi State….”

Umahi further read out to them the resolution of the 108th Meeting of the National Economic Council, promising to fulfill all its content and other demands of the protesters within the next two days.

According to him, the State would create further avenue for interaction with the protesters, establish a judicial panel of inquiry to review complaints of Police brutality and human right violations related to extrajudicial killings, among other issues.

He noted that the State would set up a Victim Support Fund to enable payment of monetary compensation to deserving victims, adding that a Special Security and Human Rights Committee as well as human rights complaint office would be set up in the State to further add to permanently addressing the needs of the protesters.

Governor Umahi later gave out his phone number to the protesters to call him in any case of Police extortion and urged them to be orderly in their protest.

He further advised them to appoint leaders to enable them engage government constructively.

While presenting their demands to the Governor, the spokesperson of the group, Steve Ugama, among other things demanded for total end to both SARS and SWAT, justice for all victims of Police brutality as well as prosecution of all those involved in all forms of human right abuses.

Ugama further called on the Governor to immediately caution the Eke Aba Police Division in the State to desist from wanton extortion of people going about their legitimate businesses within the capital city, among obvious unruly conducts.

According to Ugama, the protesters would organise a candle light procession in honour of the those that had lost their lives as a result of Police brutality at the popular Udensi Roundabout, near Government House, Abakaliki on Monday night.