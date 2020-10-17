The Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has revealed special #EndSARS Emoji, a fist with the colour of the Nigerian flag.

This is coming after Dorsey endorsed the movement against police brutality and other unlawful crimes in Nigeria.

The Micro blog owner tweeted his support for the #EndSARS protests and called for Bitcoin donations towards the movement a few days ago.

The #EndSARS emoji has generated a lot of reactions from Nigerians who expressed their gratitude and thanked Dorsey for the special #EndSARS emoji he created for the movement.

@OgbeniDipo: “#EndSARS

“This emoji makes me feel happy because I have actually used ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾since last week!”

@iSlimfit: “Thank you @Jack for this emoji #EndSARS #EndSARS #EndSARS

RT aggressively and let’s continue to soro soke!”

@AbeikuLyte: “Jack said take this emoji, let the world see the online protests in colour now #EndSARS.”