The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 29 year-old Sodiq Adigun for allegedly looting and wearing a police officer’s uniform after the burning of Orile Police Station during the #EndSARS protest.

The suspect was arrested with two others after their video went viral on social media.

In the video, some of the hoodlums were seen with rifles and uniforms of the police, while some hoodlums carted away television sets, walkie talkie radios and other valuables from the station.

The State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded the suspects on Tuesday at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja, said they were able to arrest the suspects through the viral video.

Odumosu said the suspects also used the uniform to extort money from a motorcycle rider and other road users in the area.

He said: “One of the suspect wore the rank of a Chief Superintendent of Police, who called himself a Divisional Police Officer, while the other one who put on Inspector rank called himself the station officer, also arrested with the DPO is the orderly.

“We are not going to rest, we are going to recover all the looted items from the looters, including the police properties, because on Monday I called on market women, community leaders not to receive or buy looted items from the hoodlums.

“We are sound a note of warning because if you are arrested with the looted items such a person would not be spared.

“We are going to punish such a person according to law and constitution.”