The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, late on Tuesday and into the early hours of Wednesday visited #EndSARS protesters who were shot by Soldiers allegedly deployed by the Nigerian Army to end the protest at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday.

The Soldiers, according to available information, killed no fewer than seven persons, with over 28 injured.



Sawno-Olu described Tuesday as the toughest night of his life, adding that those beyond his control carried out the attack on the protesters.

In a series of tweet on his Twitter handle, he said: “This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger.

“I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki.”



On why it took him so long to react to the development, Sanwo-Olu tweeted: “It has taken me this long to make a statement because I have to prioritize the welfare of the victims of this very sad incident. There are currently 10 patients at the Gen Hospital, 11 at Reddington and 4 at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries while 2 are receiving intensive medical care.

“3 patients have been discharged & we will continue to monitor and ensure all patients get the best care.



“As the Governor of our state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents.



“I will give a state broadcast in the morning.”