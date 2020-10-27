Beauty entrepreneur, Tara Durotoye, has shared videos of her store which was vandalised by hoodlums at the mall.

Tara, who is the wife of presidential aspirant in the 2019 elections, Fela Durotoye, disclosed that she summoned up courage to visit her vandalised store after she learnt about the destruction.

She stated that the destruction to economic assets in the mall alone was disheartening.

According to Tara, she has spoken to other entrepreneurs who are broken as a result of the incident.

She wrote: “Good morningggggggg fam!

“I got the courage to visit my vandalized store yesterday to see the extent of the damage.

“The destruction to economic assets in this singular mall alone is disheartening.

“Spoke to some entrepreneurs who are BROKEN as a result.

“I always find comfort in the book of wisdom.

“This is where I found comfort today: Habakkuk 3:17-19,

“17 Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines, though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food, (A) though there are no sheep in the pen

and no cattle in the stalls,

“18 yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my Savior.

“19 The Sovereign Lord is my strength (he makes my feet like the feet of a deer, he enables me to tread on the heights.

“SAY AFTER ME “THE SOVEREIGN LORD IS MY Strength.”