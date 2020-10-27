The Senate Committee on Interior has excused the Federal Fire Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps from the ongoing 2021 budget defence owing to the current spate of violence in some parts of the country.

According to the panel, the decision was to allow the security agencies attend to the current security challenges.

The development followed a motion by a member of the committee, Senator George Sekibo (PDP-Rivers), during the defence.

Sekibo said: “There should be no need to keep any of the security agencies at the National Assembly for too long at this time when their attentions are required on the streets.”

The committee, chaired by Senator Kashim Shettima, accepted the prayer and consequently asked the security agencies to lay their budget estimates and leave for their duty posts.

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview with newsmen, Shettima confirmed the receipt of the proposed 2021 budgets of both the FFS and NSCDC.

He said the panel would subject the documents to scrutiny and that though there was the need for questions, he did not think it was appropriate to keep the security chiefs more than necessary.

He said: “Two paramilitary organisations, the Federal Fire Service and the NSCDC, submitted their budgets for 2021 for scrutiny to the Senate Committee on Interior.

“We have received their submissions and we will subject their submissions to microscopic scrutiny and when the need arises, we will call them back to shed more light.

“But in the light of the ongoing challenges and issues of the pandemic, we felt compelled not to dissipate their useful time and energy answering a lot of questions from us.

“But right now, some of their organisations are under attack, some of their offices were burnt down.

“How do you expect us to hold them to ransom here?

“There are no compelling issues to hold them longer than necessary.”