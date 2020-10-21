The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reacted to the shooting of protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate area of the state on Tuesday night.
The position of the Governor was made known by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Tuesday.
Sanwo-Olu, who ordered an investigation into the incident and told security agents not to arrest anyone on account of the curfew earlier imposed on the state, reiterated his administration’s efforts in securing the lives of Lagosians, pleading with them to stay calm.
Nofewer than seven persons were reported killed at the Lekki Toll Gate area after the shooting died down, with 28 others injured.
The government of the day has failed us the Nigerians and I say that enough of their excesses, insensitivity to the Nigerian plight and complete disregard to the sanctity of human lives. The killing me the #EndSARS peaceful protesters at the lekki Toll is a show of shame to our government and blatant cowardice on the part of the so called army forceps, who do not know where to draw the lines between harmless peaceful
protesters who were only asking for their rights and criminals who daily trouble the peace of the nation in a manner that requires forceful approach.
Rather than taking their competence to the theatre of violent criminals, they prefer to come and flex muscles with harmless Nigerians, shame on the Nigerian forces , shame on the government of the day.
Is it too of ah to ask for our rights, yet the government at the top tells the youth that they LSD Lazy. God will judge you all. For the rain of pains you cause the Nigerian people, Rains of pains will never seize in your homes and even your generations after you ,it will never be well with them.
Nigerian is our country home, we demand for better lives, better condition of leaving. We possess so much in abundance of natural resources yet living like beggars in our fathers Land.
If the government of the day fails to make amends and deliver better lives to the people that voted them into offices , it wont be long from now, the consequences will be grave and the exit of those who want to make a PEACEFUL CHANGE IMPOSSIBLE WILL HAVE A VIOLENT CHANGE MADE INEVITABLE. Long live the youths of the FGN.ALUTA CONTINUA.