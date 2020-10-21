The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reacted to the shooting of protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate area of the state on Tuesday night.

The position of the Governor was made known by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu, who ordered an investigation into the incident and told security agents not to arrest anyone on account of the curfew earlier imposed on the state, reiterated his administration’s efforts in securing the lives of Lagosians, pleading with them to stay calm.

Nofewer than seven persons were reported killed at the Lekki Toll Gate area after the shooting died down, with 28 others injured.