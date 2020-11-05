The National Forum of Ex-Councillors, Enugu State Chapter, has applauded the seamless return of normalcy to the state, following weeks of #ENDSARS protests by youths.

The group also commended the state government for promptly lifting movement restriction placed on Enugu which was the epicenter of the crisis in the state.

A statement by the Coordinator and Secretary of the group, Messrs Chidiebere Okoh and Ike Owoh respectively, commended the maturity with which the incident was handled.

It particularly applauded the ingenuity, wisdom and prompt intervention of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi which, it said, assuaged the rampaging youths, while appealing to young Nigerians not to allow themselves to be used by those who are averse to the unity of the country.

“We are excitingly amazed at the immediate return of peace and normalcy in the state and the prompt cleaning evacuation of the debris that littered the roads and streets.

“We also commend the governor for proper management of the restiveness and urge all citizens to shun attempts to create confusion in the state,” the forum said.

The statement called on Nigerians to put behind the events of the past few weeks and forge a common ground for the unity of the country, saying that members of the group would pay a solidarity visit to the governor to register their appreciation for his leadership style.

Enugu State was one of the states that were badly hit by the #ENDSARS protests as public and private property worth millions of naira were damaged and some lives lost.