Eko Electricity Distribution Company says it was not responsible for the disconnection of power supply to Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday, which occurred shortly before #EndSARS protesters were attacked at the location.

EKEDC General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that youths protesting against police brutality came under gun fire while the light within the vicinity was turned off.

Idemudia said the Electricity Distribution Company was saddened by the gruesome events that happened at the Lekki Toll Gate.

He said that the DisCo was not in any way culpable.

“We will like to respectfully and categorically state that EKEDC does not handle power supply to the Lekki Toll Gate and they independently generate their own power supply through Independent Power Projects (IPPs).

“The rest of the Lekki area supplied by EKEDC had power supply from us throughout the night, save for any areas where there were technical faults.

“We are extremely saddened by the turn of events yesterday and we stand with all well-meaning Nigerians who want a better future for our dear nation,” he said.

Idemudia said EKEDC would continue to provide best possible electricity supply, customer service and fault resolution for as long as it was safe for its staff to leave their homes and families and arrive at their work locations safely.