The Police on Friday arraigned two middle aged men, Sunday Oluwatoyin, 31, and John Joseph, 23, at an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged arson and theft.

The Police prosecutor, Sergeant Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offence on October 20, 2020 at a police station in Ikere-Ekiti.

Apata said the defendants on the date, conspired together to commit arson on a police station at Ikere-Ekiti during the EndSARS protests.

He further told the court that the defendants also stole one motorcycle, an exhibit parked at the police station.

Apata said the defendants committed an offence punishable under sections 443(A) and (390) (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State. 2002.

The plea of the defendants were not taken, while their counsel, Timilehin Omotosho, prayed the court to grant them bail in liberal terms promising that they would not jump bail.

Magistrate Taiwo Ajibade consequently granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until December 23 for further hearing.