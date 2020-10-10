Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has condemned the alleged killing of a policeman and injuring of another during the #ENDSARS protest in Ughelli on Thursday.

Okowa said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Saturday.

He said that it was disheartening that the unfortunate incident occurred while the policemen were carrying out their lawful duties.

Okowa said that although citizens have the right to protest against cases of injustice or perceived wrong in the society, such right must be exercised within the ambit of the law.

“As a government, we recognise that protest on any issue of governance or the like is a legitimate right of citizens, but must be embarked on responsibly and within the ambit of the law.

“I, therefore, condemn in very strong terms, the killing of Corporal Etaga Stanley and injuring of another officer, Sergeant Patrick Okuone, by hoodlums under the guise of #ENDSARS protests.

“I call for calm in the area and urge the police authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into the issue over the protest and circumstances surrounding the killing of the policeman, injuring of another and damage to police patrol vehicles by the hoodlums reportedly sponsored by ‘Yahoo Boys’.

“I also call on the people, particularly youths, not to take law into their hands. It is the constitutional duty of the police to maintain law and order in the society, and they should be supported by all and sundry to do so in all times,” he said.

Okowa added:“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the state Commissioner of Police, the State Police Command and the family of the deceased officer, in the unfortunate incident of Thursday at Ughelli.

“I call on the people of Delta and other Nigerians involved in the #ENDSARS protests to remain peaceful while the Inspector-General of Police carry out a reform on the SARS team as being demanded,” the governor said.