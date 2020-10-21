The Kano Emirate Council has called on Nigerians to shun violence and embrace dialogue for peace and stability to reign in the country.

The Senior Councillor and Galadiman Kano, Alhaji Abbas Sunusi, made the call in a statement issued on behalf of the council on Wednesday in Kano.

He said that the call had become imperative in order to encourage peaceful consultation in addressing the challenges facing the citizens.

Sunusi enjoined Nigerians to desist from acts capable of disrupting the peace and contribute towards the peace building process in the country.

He appealed to the protesting youth, in particular, to channel their grievances to the appropriate authorities, saying that leaders at all levels were ready to listen and work toward addressing their concerns.

“No meaningful development can be achieved without peace. You should handle grievances through peaceful approach and work towards promoting peace.

“Whatever you want can be achieved through peaceful means,” he said.

The senior councillor urged the people to pray for an end to the social and security challenges bedevilling the country.