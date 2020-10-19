#EndSars protesters on Monday shut down Jakande Estate, Oke-Afa and Isolo in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the protesters shut the road as early as 9am and said that the protest would last for five days.

Bolaji Banjo, an activist in the estate, said youths in the estate are lending their voices in the ongoing protest.

Banjo said the protest would be a peaceful one, adding that they are not out to fight the government.

He said they are joining the protesters nationwide in the agitation for good governance among others.

Oluwabamishe Soile, a female activist, said she is out to encourage other females to join the protest.

Soile said they were out to make their voices heard in the best way.

Kehinde Teniola, a protester, also said many of the youths had at least First Degree but are not employed.

Teniola said: “It is only in Nigeria that you will see a 40-year-old man that still lives with his parent.

“Why can’t Nigerian youths do well in their various endeavours like they do when they relocate abroad?

“Because there is no enabling environment for them to strive well.”

Also, Semit Dechamelon, an observer, expressed concerns at the rate of unemployed youths in the country.

Dechamelon said the dwindling state of the economy has made livelihood difficult for many households.

He said: “Many parents find it difficult to take care of their children including their young graduates who are still living with them.”

A protester, Oluwabunmi Abegunde, said so far, the protest has been peaceful and orderly.

NAN.